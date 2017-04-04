Reward offered for missing Tampa girl

A $25,000 reward is being offered in the case of a Tampa teen that has been missing since last week.
Hailey Acierno has not been home since March 28 and is in need of medication.
She may have been wearing a yellow cap, black T-shirt, and possibly black jeans. She may be carrying an M&M bookbag as well.
She is known to frequent the New Tampa and Wiregrass areas.
A Facebook page seeking information has been set up.
Anyone with information is asked to call Tampa police at (813) 231-6130.
© 2017 WTSP-TV
JOIN THE CONVERSATION
To find out more about Facebook commenting please read the
Conversation Guidelines and FAQs