Reward offered for missing Tampa girl

A $25,000 reward is being offered in the case of a Tampa teen that has been missing since last week.

Hailey Acierno has not been home since March 28 and is in need of medication.

She may have been wearing a yellow cap, black T-shirt, and possibly black jeans. She may be carrying an M&M bookbag as well.

She is known to frequent the New Tampa and Wiregrass areas.

A Facebook page seeking information has been set up.

Anyone with information is asked to call Tampa police at (813) 231-6130.





