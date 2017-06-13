Reward offered for suspect in liquor store killing

A reward is being offered for information leading to the arrest of a man suspected of fatally shooting another man at a liquor store, Tampa police said.

An arrest warrant has been issued for Michael Anthony Bridgeman, 29, in the April 27 death of Curtis E. Thomas occurred at the Lake Avenue Liquor Store, 2209 Lake Ave. E. Bridgeman should be considered armed and dangerous, and detectives believe that he is still in the Tampa area.

Crime Stoppers of Tampa Bay is offering a reward of up to $3,000 for information that leads to the location and arrest of Bridgeman. Anyone with any information regarding this fugitive and who wants to be eligible for a cash reward is asked to call Crime Stoppers at 1-800-873-TIPS (8477), report anonymously online at the Crime Stoppers website or send a mobile tip using the P3 Tips Mobile application, which is a free download for iPhones and Droids.

Crime Stoppers must be contacted first in order to be eligible for a cash reward.

