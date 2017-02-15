Rewards offered for information about Manatee homicide

(Photo: Courtesy of Manatee County Sheriff's Office)

MANATEE COUNTY, Fla. -- A reward of up to $5,000 has been offered for information leading to the identification and arrest of a suspect or suspects involved with the February 4 fatal shooting of Alexander Cherp.

The reward is being offered by the Goldstar Club of Manatee County and is in addition to a reward of up to $3,000 offered by Crime Stoppers of Manatee County.

Cherp was found fatally wounded outside of his Mercedes in the parking lot of Greenbrook Park after he was shot between 11:00 p.m. and 11:30 p.m. Deputies have identified two possible suspects in the case but have not made an arrest.

If you have any information on the suspect or suspects in this homicide, contact MCSO at 941-747-3011 or Crime Stoppers of Manatee County at 866-634-8477 or online.

