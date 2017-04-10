Ric Flair kicked out of Fort Wayne bar

PERTH, AUSTRALIA - NOVEMBER 24: Ric Flair looks on while awaiting the entrance of Hulk Hogan during the Hulkamania Tour at the Burswood Dome on November 24, 2009 in Perth, Australia. (Photo: Paul Kane/Getty Images), 2009 Getty Images)

FORT WAYNE, Ind. -- Former professional wrestler Ric Flair was kicked out of a bar in Fort Wayne Sunday night after insulting one of the bartenders.

An employee at The Deck at the Gas House in Fort Wayne told the IndyStar that Flair was "acting like a moron." She said he called one of the bartenders a "fat ass."

Flair was only at the bar for a few minutes before he was kicked out.

The incident was first reported by ProWrestlingSheet.com.

Widely regarded as the greatest professional wrestler of all time, Flair has had a long, 40-year career and has been a 16-time world champion, according to World Wrestling Entertainment. On May 28, Flair will serve as emcee for the annual Indy 500 Snake Pit concert.

When you're chillin at the deck and @RicFlairNatrBoy shows up, then gets kicked out within 5mins! Pregaming for the snakepit🤘 — Nicholas AA (@nikkolas_92) April 9, 2017

When you see Ric Flair at the deck and then promptly see him getting kicked out like 5 minutes later 😂 — Billy Pasquale (@Sir_William16) April 9, 2017

