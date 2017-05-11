Video shows suspect knocking, giving 'all clear' to rob home

Suspect in Collin County robbery spree

RICHARDSON -- Police in Richardson are warning homeowners of a crime spree taking place in residential neighborhoods.

Police released this surveillance video taken from a home:

% INLINE %

Can't see the video? Go here.

The video shows a woman and dog walking up to the front door of the home. She knocks several times while no one answers.

The woman can be seen speaking to someone in her sleeve, and police believe she is giving her partners the "all clear" that no one is home and they can then rob it.

% INLINE %

Police say the spree may be targeting Asian households, but everyone should be aware and careful. Similar events have taken place in Coppell, Allen, Colleyville, Garland, Frisco, Plano, and Lewisville.

If you know these suspects, you're asked to call Richardson PD.

