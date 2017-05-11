WTSP
Video shows suspect knocking, giving 'all clear' to rob home

Richardson PD is tracking an alleged crime spree. They believe this woman is targeting homes, knocking on doors, and speaking to someone in her sleeve, potentially giving them the "all clear" to rob the home if owners don't answer the door.

WFAA , WFAA 12:03 PM. EDT May 11, 2017

RICHARDSON -- Police in Richardson are warning homeowners of a crime spree taking place in residential neighborhoods.

Police released this surveillance video taken from a home:

The video shows a woman and dog walking up to the front door of the home. She knocks several times while no one answers.

The woman can be seen speaking to someone in her sleeve, and police believe she is giving her partners the "all clear" that no one is home and they can then rob it.

Police say the spree may be targeting Asian households, but everyone should be aware and careful. Similar events have taken place in Coppell, Allen, Colleyville, Garland, Frisco, Plano, and Lewisville.

If you know these suspects, you're asked to call Richardson PD.

