'Rick and Morty' fans, get ready for the Rickmobile

The Rickmobile will be in Tampa on Sept. 27.

If you've been wanting to travel time and space with "Rick and Morty", the next best thing is coming your way.

The Rickmobile, shaped in the likeness of everyone's favorite sociopathic scientist, will be at Lowry Parcade and Tavern, 1213 W Waters Ave., on Sept. 27, our news partners at The Tampa Bay Times report.

Rick is the star of the Adult Swim cult hit about a scientist who involves his grandson Morty in his misadventures. Think "Back to the Future" crossed with "Family Guy."

The Rickmobile is on a nationwide tour, selling exclusive merchandise from the show.

For more information, visit the Rickmobile website.

