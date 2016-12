Michigan Gov. Rick Snyder has bet Gov. Rick Scott that the No. 6 Michigan Wolverines will beat the No. 10 Florida State Seminoles today in the Orange Bowl in Miami.

Would you rather enjoy key lime pie or food from Zingerman's Delicatessen? Or is it the Battle of the Ricks?

