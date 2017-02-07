Rick Wallenda plans aerial walk at Sundial

Rick Wallenda plans to cross the courtyard on a cable no bigger than an index finger, and without a harness or safety net at 5 p.m. Feb. 11. WTSP photo

ST. PETERSBURG, Fla. – One of the famous Wallendas is scheduled to walk across the courtyard of the Sundial entertainment complex on Saturday.

Rick Wallenda plans to cross the courtyard on a cable no bigger than an index finger, and without a harness or safety net at 5 p.m. Feb. 11, according to a release from the complex.

Wallenda, a grandson of Karl Wallenda, is part of the “World Famous Wallendas,” one of several groups in the performing family.

The event will benefit Habitat for Humanity of Pinellas County.

Before the walk, visitors can watch circus-themed performers beginning at 4 p.m. Many Sundial retailers will be participating by donating proceeds to Habitat.

Wallenda will be available for photos in the courtyard with the public.

