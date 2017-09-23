Ride the bus! School resource officer leads students in cheer

APPLETON, Wis. -- It looked like a school resource officer was headed to the student section to break up the fun. But then be became part of it!

The Appleton, Wisconsin, Police Department posted video of the officer at a game involving Appleton East last weekend. At first, it looked like the officer went to the student section to check something out. But then he led a ‘ride the bus’ cheer!

The video was posted on September 16 and, as of Saturday morning, had been viewed more than 3 million times!

