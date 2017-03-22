Riders stuck in London Eye during attack

LONDON -- People were trapped inside London Eye's pods on Wednesday after the area near Britain's Parliament was placed on lockdown, British Broadcaster Sky News reported.
An attacker stabbed a police officer and was shot by police on the grounds outside Britain's Parliament, sending the compound into lockdown Wednesday.
Around the same time, a vehicle mowed down pedestrians on nearby Westminster Bridge.
Authorities said they were treating the attack as a "terrorist incident until we know otherwise."
It was not clear how many people were injured or whether more than one attacker was involved. There was no immediate claim of responsibility.
