WTSP
Close

Riders stuck in London Eye during attack

Riders caught in London Eye during attack

CBS , WTSP 3:11 PM. EDT March 22, 2017

LONDON -- People were trapped inside London Eye's pods on Wednesday after the area near Britain's Parliament was placed on lockdown, British Broadcaster Sky News reported.

An attacker stabbed a police officer and was shot by police on the grounds outside Britain's Parliament, sending the compound into lockdown Wednesday.

Around the same time, a vehicle mowed down pedestrians on nearby Westminster Bridge.

Authorities said they were treating the attack as a "terrorist incident until we know otherwise."

It was not clear how many people were injured or whether more than one attacker was involved. There was no immediate claim of responsibility.

© 2017 CBS Interactive Inc. All Rights Reserved.

WTSP

London terror attacker kills 3, injures at least 20, police say

JOIN THE CONVERSATION

To find out more about Facebook commenting please read the
Conversation Guidelines and FAQs

Leave a Comment
TRENDING VIDEOS
More Stories