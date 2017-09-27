WTSP
Rift between Trump, NFL players moving into Tampa Bay schools

Eric Glasser is looking into what schools do when students carry out protests like the ones in the NFL.

Eric Glasser , WTSP 1:31 PM. EDT September 27, 2017

Is the controversy surrounding NFL players, and their stance on kneeling during the national anthem coming to a school near you?

Several school districts in our area are now dealing with the possibility of issues regarding high school athletes, and even as young as elementary school students - kneeling during the Pledge of Allegiance and the playing of our national anthem.

In Manatee County, athletic directors at schools across the district are being sent reminders when it comes to what is expected of students.

In Pasco County, a teacher is being reminded about the district policy, after telling a student that he was not supposed to take a knee during the Pledge of Allegiance.

Do you know the codes of conduct when it comes to your student and what is expected of them?

