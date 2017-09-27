Rift between Trump, NFL players moving into Tampa Bay schools

Tampa Bay Buccaneers wide receiver DeSean Jackson (11) and wide receiver Mike Evans (13) kneel for the national anthem before the game against the Minnesota Vikings at U.S. Bank Stadium. (Photo: Brad Rempel-USA TODAY Sports)

Is the controversy surrounding NFL players, and their stance on kneeling during the national anthem coming to a school near you?

Several school districts in our area are now dealing with the possibility of issues regarding high school athletes, and even as young as elementary school students - kneeling during the Pledge of Allegiance and the playing of our national anthem.

In Manatee County, athletic directors at schools across the district are being sent reminders when it comes to what is expected of students.

In Pasco County, a teacher is being reminded about the district policy, after telling a student that he was not supposed to take a knee during the Pledge of Allegiance.

Do you know the codes of conduct when it comes to your student and what is expected of them?

