Right place, right time: Clearwater police Sgt. saves man from choking

Clearwater Police Sgt. Corey Lenczden

CLEARWATER, Fla. - Instead of breakfast, Sgt. Corey Lenczden ended up saving a man's life.

While waiting in line at the Chick-fil-A at Gulf-to-Bay Boulevard and Old Coachman Road, a customer who moments prior was eating a breakfast burrito approached him.

He couldn't talk or breathe.

He was choking.

Lenczden started performing the Heimlich Maneuver.

It didn't work the first time. Or the second time. But it worked the third time.

"Everyone in the restaurant stopped what they were doing and started watching," Lenczden said in a statement. "You could have heard a pin drop."

The 62-year-old customer figured Lenczden could help him out. The Clearwater officer is 6 feet 3 inches tall, 260 pounds.

"He's a big guy," the customer said in a statement from the department. "I didn't pick some little old lady to do it."

► Make it easy to keep up to date with more stories like this. Download the 10 News app now.

Have a news tip? Email tips@wtsp.com , visit our Facebook page or Twitter feed .

© 2018 WTSP-TV