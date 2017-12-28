WTSP
Ring in the New Year under the sea at the Florida Aquarium

The Florida Aquarium in Tampa is gearing up for several events between now and New Year's Eve.

Sean Streicher, WTSP 9:52 AM. EST December 28, 2017

The Florida Aquarium is set for New Year's Eve.

The aquarium's "Aqua Eve" event is set for Sunday, Dec. 31, from 9 p.m. - 1:00 a.m.

Those in attendance will get to enjoy the animal habitats while listening to live entertainment, and indulge in food and drinks.

There will be fireworks and a champagne toast at midnight.

Tickets range from $130 for general admission to $220 for a VIP ticket with a fireworks boat cruise. 

Proceeds from Aqua Eve will help fund animal wellness, research and conservation efforts.

