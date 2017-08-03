"In a Heartbeat" has been seen nearly 13 million times.

SARASOTA, Fla. -- “The animation these guys do is amazing,” says Gail Foreman of Sarasota.

The animated film “In a Heartbeat," showing two young boys falling in love, takes Gail Foreman on an emotional rollercoaster.

Gail says, “There’s no dialogue, but it’ll bring you to tears.”

What stood out to her?

“The first picture of the heart as it escaping falling for someone else reminds me when I met my wife. I was scared it would not be reciprocated,” Foreman said.

The film's creators- -- Beth David and Esteban Bravo of Ringling College of Art and Design -- use the heart as a character trying to bring the two boys together but fear keeps them apart … at first.

That fear in his eyes when he sees everyone staring is real?

“It’s very, very real. Kids first think how’s my family going to react, how are my peers going to react, call me names, is it safe to go to the bathroom, teachers treat me differently. That fear is very real … very real,” says Gail.

Regardless of one’s age? Foreman says, “Absolutely.”

Foreman, a teacher at Booker High School, works with the LGBTQ students and many see her as a role model.

“As an educator I walk a fine line. I’m more of a listener than an adviser.”

10 News captured the moment in 2015 when Gail married her partner, Pat of 27 years, the day same sex marriage became legal in Florida.

“After all those years I finally found the one,” says Gail.

The journey to saying 'I do' is still tough for many in the LGBTQ community.

“That video fits the journey quite well regardless of your age or nationality," Foreman says. "It's very authentic … At the end of the day love always wins. That’s what you see there (in the film).”

“In a Heartbeat” started as a senior thesis. The students turned to Kickstarter to raise money to make it.

Their original goal was $3,000 but ended up raising more than $14,000.

Foreman says she'd like to see more movies featuring the LGBTQ community. And while we've come a long way, she says we still have a long way to go.

She would like to see the day where being a member of the LGBTQ is normal not different.

