RIP: Retired St. Pete K-9 officer dies

ST. PETERSBURG, Fla. -- Sad news from the St. Petersburg Police Department. One of their retired K-9 officers passed away.

K-9 cop ‘Mafia’ died Friday at the age of 8 ½, according to a post by the St. Petersburg Police Department. Mafia had retired in February after being the parter of Officer Sbaschnik for more than 7 years.

According to St. Pete police, Mafia could be your best friend, but also knew when it was time to go get the bad guys.

Rest in peace, Mafia.



