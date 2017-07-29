WTSP
RIP: Retired St. Pete K-9 officer dies

WTSP 8:24 AM. EDT July 29, 2017

ST. PETERSBURG, Fla. -- Sad news from the St. Petersburg Police Department.  One of their retired K-9 officers passed away.

K-9 cop ‘Mafia’ died Friday at the age of 8 ½, according to a post by the St. Petersburg Police Department.  Mafia had retired in February after being the parter of Officer Sbaschnik for more than 7 years.

According to St. Pete police,  Mafia could be your best friend, but also knew when it was time to go get the bad guys.

Rest in peace, Mafia.
 

