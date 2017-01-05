Riverview family gets stolen toys returned

Photo courtesy of Hillsborough County Sheriff's Office

A Riverview family whose surveillance system caught a thief taking items from their property Wednesday afternoon got some good news the very next day: the perpetrator turned the items in to police.

Molly Hebert posted the news on Facebook page Thursday night:

Hebert's husband, Rick, echoed her thoughts, saying "Miracles do happen! ... Cop and the family (of the suspect in the video) returned our items!!! ... We are happy to put this behind us and again thank everyone who shared our pics and videos!"

Here is the video of the act caught by surveillance on Wednesday:

