Riverview man accused of stalking singer Lana Del Rey

(Photo: Mitchell, Samantha)

Orlando police say they have arrested a Riverview man who was stalking Lana Del Rey.

Police said Saturday they arrested Michael Shawn Hunt, 43, for aggravated stalking and attempted kidnapping with a weapon.

Hunt was arrested at Amway Arena on Friday, where the singer was performing.

Lana del Rey (Photo: LIONEL BONAVENTURE, 2012 AFP)

Police said they received a tip about Hunt and found "cryptic and threatening" comments made by Hunt on social media that made them concerned.

When he was arrested, he was carrying a 3-inch folding knife and a ticket to the concert.

Hunt did not make contact with Del Rey, police said.

He has 61 felony convictions, from drugs to violent crimes, police said.

His Facebook page has several photos of Del Ray, and includes posts where he refers to her as "my queen" and "my wife."

