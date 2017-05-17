Road closed in Lakeland by brush fire

The George Jenkins Boulevard overpass in Lakeland is closed in both directions as crews work to contain a brush fire.
The fire was reported near and under the overpass where it meets Kathleen Road about 6 p.m. Wednesday. Dry conditions and winds spread the fire quickly, Lakeland fire officials said.
The fire was mostly contained by 9 p.m., officials said
Jenkins was closed in both directions between Sloan Avenue and Kathleen Road, but it has reopened.
