Road closed in Lakeland by brush fire

A brush fire in Lakeland has closed George Jenkins Boulevard. (Photo: Lakeland Fire Department)

The George Jenkins Boulevard overpass in Lakeland is closed in both directions as crews work to contain a brush fire.

The fire was reported near and under the overpass where it meets Kathleen Road about 6 p.m. Wednesday. Dry conditions and winds spread the fire quickly, Lakeland fire officials said.

The fire was mostly contained by 9 p.m., officials said

Jenkins was closed in both directions between Sloan Avenue and Kathleen Road, but it has reopened.

