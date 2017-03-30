Robot could zap lionfish population into control

(Thinkstock)

TAMPA -- It lurks in the ocean, wreaking havoc on fish and crustaceans and can even put human lives at risk.

Not the shark, but lion fish. By now, you're probably aware of its negative impact on the ecosystem, reefs and fishing industry.

They produce in mass numbers and predators are not keeping their growing population at bay.

But a new device could be a game changer with the spiky, zebra striped looking species.

A group called RISE, Robots in Service of the Environment, have created robots to help.

The executive director of RISE, John Rossi, told Mashable "Ultimately, the control of this device is like a PlayStation game: you're looking at screen and using a joystick controller. Zap it, catch it, do it again."

They haven't unleashed the device yet. It will be unveiled next month.

© 2017 WTSP-TV