Rollercoaster stuck at Six Flags America with dozens on board

BOWIE, MD (WUSA9) - A rollercoaster is stuck in the air with dozens of riders on board at Six Flags America.

The Joker's Jinx has stalled with 24 people on board, according to Prince George's County Fire spokesman Mark Brady.

Emergency crews are responding to the scene in and will work to rescue the riders off the coaster.

Brady said the riders are upright and don't appear to be in distress.

This is a developing story and will be updated as new information becomes available.

