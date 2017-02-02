Roofer dies after falling from First Baptist Church in Tarpon Springs

First Baptist Church in Tarpon Springs was the site of a fatal fall that claimed the life of a roofer. (Photo: Google Maps)

PINELLAS COUNTY, Fla. -- A 29-year-old Crystal Beach man is dead in what Tarpon Springs Police are classifying as an "industrial accident" at the First Baptist Church Thursday morning.

Garrett Marshall, an employee of the Lester F. Paulk and Sons roofing company, fell approximately 20 feet to the ground from the roof, causing him critical injuries.

Marshall was transported to Florida Hospital North Pinellas where he was later pronounced dead.

