Royal Caribbean's Adventure of the Seas ship dropped off supplies and picked up evacuees in San Juan on Wednesday. The ship will do the same in St. Thomas and St. Croix. (Photo courtesy of Royal Caribbean) (Photo: CAV, CAV)

ST PETERSBURG, Fla. - Instead of vacationers, Royal Caribbean is transporting supplies to Puerto Rico.

The cruise line's Adventure of the Seas ship dropped off medical teams, relief supplies and 500 generators, along with picking up evacuees, in San Juan on Wednesday. The ship will do the same in St. Thomas and St. Croix, evacuating about 3,000 residents total.

Royal Caribbean, which canceled other cruises earlier this month to deliver supplies, will also match donations up to $1 million.

