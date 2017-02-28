Rubio losing Tampa office because of protests

U.S. Sen. Marco Rubio (Photo: Joe Raedle, Getty Images)

The owner of the building where U.S. Sen. Marco Rubio has his Tampa office will not renew his lease because of weekly protests.

According to our news partners at The Tampa Bay Times, America's Capital Partners, which owns Bridgeport Center, 5201 Kennedy Blvd., notified Rubio's office on Feb. 1 that it will not renew his lease because the weekly protests are too disruptive to the other tenants and are costly for the company.

Rubio's office must leave by Friday and does not have another location lined up, the Times said. The search for a new space is continuing.

