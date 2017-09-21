WTSP
Close

Runaway goat takes weekend tour of New England

The goat was captured on surveillance video

WTSP 2:24 PM. EDT September 21, 2017

AUBURN, MA -- A runaway goat is now in custody, but not before taking a tour of a Massachusetts town.

The goat was seen on video early Monday morning inside a hotel in Auburn.  Police got reports about the goat starting Friday wandering the streets before making it into a La Quinta hotel, where it was finally  corralled.

The goat was returned to its owner, who was in the town of Millbury.  The owner said the goat had jumped a fence on Friday and escaped.

“They take off like a bullet,” the goat’s owner, Peter Blash said.  “When he took off, he took off like a criminal.

 
 

© 2017 WTSP-TV


JOIN THE CONVERSATION

To find out more about Facebook commenting please read the
Conversation Guidelines and FAQs

Leave a Comment
TRENDING VIDEOS
More Stories