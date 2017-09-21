Runaway goat takes weekend tour of New England

AUBURN, MA -- A runaway goat is now in custody, but not before taking a tour of a Massachusetts town.

The goat was seen on video early Monday morning inside a hotel in Auburn. Police got reports about the goat starting Friday wandering the streets before making it into a La Quinta hotel, where it was finally corralled.

The goat was returned to its owner, who was in the town of Millbury. The owner said the goat had jumped a fence on Friday and escaped.

“They take off like a bullet,” the goat’s owner, Peter Blash said. “When he took off, he took off like a criminal.





