Russia Today interrupts C-SPAN programming

A screen grab of Russia Today broadcast on C-SPAN. (Photo: C-Span)

As if Russia hasn't been on the minds of Americans enough lately, C-SPAN viewers got another taste Thursday when Russia Today suddenly replaced the regular C-SPAN programming.

In one second, viewers could see and hear Rep. Maxine Waters, D-Calif., speaking on the U.S. House floor during a hearing about Securities and Exchange Commission, and in the next, viewers heard Caribbean steel drum music to what appeared to be a story about San Escobar, a non-existent country accidentally cited by Polish Foreign Minister Witold Waszczykowski when talking to media in New York this week.

Here's the moment Russia Today took over the C-SPAN1 feed. Unclear what happened. RT aired for about ten minutes before C-SPAN1 came back. pic.twitter.com/mhWVgCoFxF — Timothy Burke (@bubbaprog) January 12, 2017

Reports on Twitter had the interruption going on for about ten minutes.

When contacted, C-SPAN sent USA TODAY this statement, which it has also posted on Twitter: "This afternoon the online feed for C-SPAN was briefly interrupted by RT programming. We are currently investigating and troubleshooting this occurrence. As RT is one of the networks we regularly monitor, we are operating under the assumption that it was an internal routing issue. If that changes we will certainly let you know."

Russia has been in the U.S. news lately for reports that the country attempted to affect the U.S. presidential election and, more recently, that the intelligence agencies briefed President Obama and President-elect Donald Trump about unverified and unsubstantiated allegations that Russian operatives might have against potentially compromising personal and financial information about Trump.

Online comments suggested most thought the event was humorous, but weirdly untimely. "OK, that proves it. Somehow I got stranded in a nightmare alternate universe. How do I get back home?" said Charles Johnson on a lengthy discussion thread started by Timothy Burke, video director for sports website Deadspin, who posted a video clip showing the C-SPAN incident.

Follow USA TODAY reporter Mike Snider on Twitter: @MikeSnider.

USA TODAY