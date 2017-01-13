Sabal Trail pipeline protesters march on Tallahassee

Sabal Trail pipeline protesters assemble outside the Governor's Mansion. (Photo: Jeffrey Schweers, The Tallahassee Democrat)

The camper painted in wildlife scenes rolled past the Governor’s mansion some time after 11 a.m. Shortly after, a scruffy gang from the Sacred Water Camp near Live Oak walked up carrying signs, guitars and drums.​

They joined several others in the parking lot outside the Governor’s compound on Adams Street and began chanting, “Mni Wiconi. Water is life.”

The gathering of 30-40 people was a precursor to larger demonstrations planned at Suwannee River State Park and other parts of the state over the Martin Luther King Jr. weekend. They are protesting the construction of the $3.2-billion, 515-mile Sabal Trail Pipeline from Alabama through Georgia to Osceola County.

Jason White, who was down from Pennsylvania visiting with his wife’s family, gave a presentation to Freethinkers of Tallahassee earlier about Standing Rock, where he’d spent a month protesting the Dakota Access Pipeline.

“From there we hope people will begin protesting every single pipeline that’s being built,” White said.

White sees an opportunity here that didn’t exist with the DAPL. Only one section of the DAPL remained to be built when the Army Corps of Engineers finally pulled the permit.

Protesters pretend to be dead at a "Die-in" on steps of the Old Capitol Thursday. (Photo: Jeffrey Schweers, The Tallahassee Democrat)

“In Florida, we still have an opportunity to stop it before it’s finished,” White said.

Warren Brockmann drove down from Cairo, Georgia, where the pipeline is also being built.

“We have our own Standing Rock right here,” he said.

Monticello resident Gary Robertson said he became aware of the pipeline because of all the time he spends kayaking at the Suwannee River State Park. The pipeline crosses through the park.

“I don’t want to see our area destroyed,” Robertson said.

Lisa Worstell of Metcalf, Georgia, said she spends weekends at the Sacred Water Camp in Live Oak and has documented mass takings of gopher tortoises.

“We are raising awareness to get more people to show up on Saturday,” Worstell said.

Officials with Spectra, the company building the pipeline have said they follow all state and federal environmental regulations. They have said repeatedly that the pipeline is safe and will not leak or harm the aquifer.

David Mica, executive director of the Florida Petroleum Council, has said the pipeline is needed to meet Florida’s growing energy needs. Natural gas provides at least two-thirds of the state’s electricity and is considered far cleaner and safer than other fossil fuels.

But environmentalists contend that adding a third gas pipeline only increases the state’s dependency on fossil fuels. They want to see power companies like Duke Energy and Florida Power and Light put more resources into developing solar and other alternative energy sources.

Several protesters gathered in front of the gate to the Governor’s Mansion waving their signs and chanting slogans. One protester wearing a bandana over his face tried to engage the police officers, who stood silently guarding the mansion, their arms crossed over their chests. The officers said they didn’t know about the pipeline and could not accept any literature.

The group then traveled south on Monroe Street, chanting, “No No Sabal Trail. Our lives and water are not for sale.” They also chanted “People over pipelines” and “Stop the Fracking.”

Melissa Fuller came down from Iowa to take action against the Sabal Trail pipeline, which she heard about through her involvement in the DAPL protests.

“These are the same kinds of issues,” she said. “Water issues are even more critical with the aquifer. Here it’s such a fragile environment.”

When they got to the Capitol, they hung a sign from an oak tree that said, “Revoke Sabal Trail Permits.”

Environmentalists have criticized the Gov. Rick Scott and the Legislature for passing laws making it easier to get the land needed for the pipeline, which went through a separate federal process for approval.

The protesters called out Scott for having financially invested in Spectra, the company building the pipeline, and other energy- related companies. At one time, Scott held $53,000 in Spectra shares.

The group gathered on the steps of the Old Capitol on the East side of the Capitol complex.

One organizer gave them a cue, “Can I see what it looks like when people die?” Most of the protesters dropped where they stood on the porch and steps. “People die from pipelines every year,” an organizer shouted through a megaphone. “It doesn’t look very pretty.”

Other protesters drew chalk outlines around their fallen comrades while one man strummed an amplified guitar and another banged on a drum.

It all proved to be a little much for the people working at the Old Capitol Museum, who came out to tell protesters they couldn’t block the entrance or draw on the porch.

Told that this was a historical building, one protester shot back that the Suwannee River was a historic body of water.

Eventually, two uniformed officers showed up, accompanied by Chris Connell, director of Capitol Police. He told the protesters they were welcome to protest on the steps of the Old Capitol, but couldn’t block the doors to the museum or deface the property.

The protesters politely gathered their belongings and moved over to the west side of the Capitol to protest some more, talking to visitors about the pipeline.

Connell looked down at the chalk drawings and said someone is going to have to clean that up.

“I don’t understand the symbolism,” he said.

Contact Schweers at jschweers@tallahassee.com. Follow him on Twitter @jeffschweers.

Tallahassee Democrat