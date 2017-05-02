Safety Harbor kids dance for Kenyan orphans

TRENDING VIDEOS
-
Tanker explodes on I-75 in Ohio
-
Raw, unedited: Incredible rescue of infant, 2-year-old nearly killed in the Texas storms
-
Family stuck in flooded truck meets hero who saved baby's life
-
USF football player arrested
-
Heart wrenching rescue of a Texas family caught in the storms
-
No lump, no tumor, the breast cancer disguised as a skin rash
-
Florida Blue issue
-
Crisis in housing
-
Ybor tech city
-
Balch Springs Police Chief: Video contradicts officer-involved shooting statement
More Stories
-
Pasco sheriff: Major drug ring bustedMay. 2, 2017, 11:52 a.m.
-
Jimmy Kimmel breaks down when discussing son's surgeryMay. 2, 2017, 9:51 a.m.
-
Drying out this afternoonJul. 6, 2016, 8:13 a.m.