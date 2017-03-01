Saints players say they were denied entry into London club for being 'too urban'

09182013-mark-ingram-saints-bucs.jpg (Photo: WWL)

Mark Ingram and three other New Orleans Saints players say they were turned away from a popular London nightclub this week after bouncers allegedly told the group they were “too urban.”

The club, Cirque le Soir, said in a statement that Ingram, Vonn Bell, Sterling Moore, B.W. Webb and two others in their group were not turned away because of their race and backed up their employees' decision to deny the party entry Monday evening.

“We would not dismiss anyone as ‘too urban’ and we would not turn anyone away on the basis of their ethnicity, sexuality or any other characteristic – other than those expressed in our door policy:

"As an exclusive members club, we cannot guarantee entry to anyone and full discretion always lies with the door. We particularly discourage casual dress code, intoxicated customs and male heavy entourages."

Ingram said on Twitter that the group had reservations.

The hashtag #toourban was trending Tuesday on Twitter, as those on the social network reacted to the group’s denial of entry into the club.

“Thanks to everyone who has reached out to us!” Ingram wrote on Twitter. “Stereotyping and discrimination are real in our world. Never let anyone define you!”

