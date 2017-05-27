Woman shot while putting baby in car seat

SAN ANTONIO - A San Antonio woman was shot Saturday night while putting her baby in the car seat to leave a gas station on the southeast side, police say.

SAPD got the call at 10:44 p.m. and arrived to the scene in the 2000 block of Goliad Road where they found a 33-year-old woman shot in the abdomen.

Authorities said as the woman was placing her baby girl in the back seat, a suspect in a white Ford Expedition approached her rolling down his window. The suspect reportedly shot at her hitting her on the left side of her stomach.

The victim was transported to San Antonio Military Medical Center where she is in serious condition. There’s no word on if the baby was injured.

SAPD said they believe the victim and the suspect might know each other and a “prior incident” may have triggered this shooting.

The victim has only been identified as a 33-year-old Hispanic woman.

This is a developing story and KENS 5 will keep you updated as more information is released.

© 2017 KENS-TV