Texas infant girl killed by family dog, police say

SAN MARCOS, TEXAS - Police are investigating after they say a 2-month-old San Marcos girl was killed by her family's dog Tuesday.

Wednesday, San Marcos police identify the girl killed as Skylar Dean Julius, born October 22, 2016.

San Marcos police said animal control officers have impounded a German shepherd that was in the home.

EMS and SMPD were called to a home along Sagewood Trail in San Marcos around 1:30 p.m. Jan. 17 for a report of an unresponsive 2-month-old with “numerous animal bites.” The girl, whose name has not been released as of late Wednesday morning, was transported to Central Texas Medical Center in San Marcos where she was pronounced deceased.

The father of the child, who SMPD said is in his 30s, told police he fell asleep when the girl was napping in an infant bouncer on the couch next to him, and woke around 20 minutes later to find the girl unresponsive and cold to the touch on the floor.

SMPD Commander Kelly Earnest said 911 dispatchers coached the father through CPR over the phone.

According to SMPD the bites to the girl were concentrated in her abdomen area.

SMPD added the German shepherd was submissive when approached by investigators and will be impounded for at least 10 days, after which authorities will determine if it will be euthanized. The dog had been with the family for more than eight years.

According to Earnest, it will now be up to the family to decide if they want to keep or surrender the dog. She said it will likely be difficult to adopt the dog out to another family.

Earnest said they had not been called to the residence before, and told KVUE the father said the dog was not previously aggressive. They are requesting the dog's shot records to learn more about his health.

She also said the mother of the child was not at home at the time of the incident, saying she was at work.

Earnest said it's too early to tell if there will be any further charges in the case, saying it is an investigation.

Police said this is an active investigation, and are waiting for autopsy results from the Travis County Medical Examiner’s Office in Austin. Earnest said it is routine for authorities to conduct an autopsy when a child dies to make sure they have all the information when investigating.

Child Protective Services is investigating. Earnest said there aren't any other children in the home, but says CPS investigates anytime there's a death of a child.

Earnest said the family had recently moved to the area.

