'Sanctuary city' signs spark immigration debate

MALIBU (CBSLA.com) — Not one, but now two signs that popped up along PCH in Malibu are the big talk around town. The signs were secretly put up Tuesday night then removed shortly after.

CBS2 obtained the photo of one that reads “official sanctuary city — cheap nannies and gardeners make Malibu great! Boyle Heights not so much.”

Wednesday morning another sign made the rounds on social media. This one with saying, “Official sanctuary city – because our beach community needs cheap labor, dude.”

Jefferson Wagner serves on the Malibu City Council. He also owns Zuma Jays surf shop.

“It’s sprayed with an undercoat. This is not cheap stuff. This is done like by code,” Wagner said. “I’m going to be square with you, I thought it was humorous.”

Wagner is one of two council members who voted against Malibu becoming a sanctuary city about a month ago. While he says the sign’s language isn’t an accurate portrayal of how the people here feel, he says it does bring up a deeper issue they’re very passionate about.\

Cici Woods lives in Malibu and she’s also the editor in chief and founder of the local Malibu, a monthly newspaper.

“This is like the… it’s the match that lit a huge fire and it’s not good,” Woods said.

Her husband first spotted one of the signs.

“He sent it to me. I obviously posted it immediately and said: is this a joke?”

When the city went out to remove the first sign, it had already been taken down.

Both Woods and Wagner agree it’s not about who did this.

“What they did was actually communicate what a lot of people were already thinking,” Woods said.

Community members started a petition Wednesday for the city council to reconsider Malibu becoming a sanctuary city.

