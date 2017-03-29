WTSP
Santa lookalike busted on cocaine charges

March 29, 2017

A man with a striking resemblance to Santa Claus is in trouble because of a different kind of snow.

WKMG in Orlando reports Fidel Gonzalez Guitierrez, 59, of Marathon was arrested Tuesday on six counts of selling cocaine within 1,000 feet of a place of worship and four counts of using a two-way communication device to facilitate a felony.

A Monroe County sheriff's spokeswoman says Gonzalez Guitierrez sold cocaine to an undercover detective six times.

His address is listed as "streets of Marathon," and his occupation is fisherman.

 

