Santa pays visit to Phoenix quintuplets

PHOENIX - The first quintuplets ever born at St. Joseph's Hospital in Phoenix got a special visit Wednesday.

Santa Claus came to see the newborns, bringing a jolly spirit to the Baudinet babies, who were born to parents Margaret and Michael Dec. 4.

"They're all beautiful children," Claus said. " Congratulations."

The children -- Eva, Camille, Luke, Isabelle and Clara -- are currently staying in the neonatal intensive care unit at St. Joseph's as they grow throughout their first few weeks.

During a press conference Wednesday, the Baudinets said they had previously struggled with having children.

“After you suffer two miscarriages -- and I think women who have been through that understand -- it’s really hard to get excited about a pregnancy," Margaret said, "because as soon as I would get excited, something bad would happen, in my experience.”

The Baudinets live in Richmond, Virginia and came to St. Joseph's to get specialized care before, during and after the quints' birth.

“It was a challenge for us to pack up our lives and come out here, but it’s worked out for us," Michael said. "And we felt we had to do the best thing for our family and for our children, and this has proved to be the best thing we could’ve done. And we’re very grateful for that.”

