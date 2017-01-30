Sarasota art theft suspects caught

Anthony Larson and Rex Ballinger (Photo: Sarasota Police Department)

SARASOTA, Fla. -- Two men who were seen in surveillance images carrying out large artworks without paying from the Art Avenue gallery were arrested.

The Sarasota Police Department arrested Anthony J. Larson, 30, and Rex L. Ballinger, 29, both of Sarasota in connection with the December 12, 2016 heist at the gallery located at 3501 S. Tamiami Trail.

SPD said that Larson was spotted by a resident who called into authorities. Ballinger turned himself in after seeing a story about the theft on local news.

The two were taken to Sarasota County Jail and charged with grand theft. Both suspects have bonded out of jail.

The artwork was not recovered. Detectives learned that the suspects ditched the two large-canvas paintings following the crime.

