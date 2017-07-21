Sarasota cancer doctor accused of practicing without license

SARASOTA, Fla. -- A Sarasota doctor who was allegedly still treating patients after his license was suspended was arrested Thursday.

Dr. Ronald E. Wheeler was arrested at his office. He’s charged with unlicensed practice of healthcare profession. Wheeler’s license had been suspended in Florida back in April. Since then, investigators say he has treated anywhere between 4 and 12 patients.

Investigators say he would diagnose patients with prostate cancer by using MRI instead of biopsy. According to some of the complaints, Wheeler would tell patients they had a very aggressive form of cancer and that the only treatment was one he could do in his office.

Police say they went undercover to Dr. Wheeler and were told the office visit was $3,445. In addition, they say Wheeler discussed a treatment plan that started at $50,000.

According to investigators, Wheeler used a treatment that involved high-intensity ultrasound waves, a procedure that became legal in the U.S. in November of 2015.

Investigators say Wheeler is not speaking to them until he has a lawyer. They say more charges are likely. They also say he got most of his patients from the internet, with some coming from as far away as Kansas and Colorado.

Investigators seized patient records. If you were one of his patients, you’re asked to contact investigators at 941-954-7080.

