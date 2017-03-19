Sarasota Co. chopper helps battle two brush fires

Sarasota Co. Sheriff's Office photo

Crews with the Sarasota County Sheriff’s Office spent part of their Saturday helping to put out brush fires.

The county’s aviation unit helped in two fires in east Sarasota County. This is video from Air-1 dropping water in an area east of the Sarasota National Cemetery.

According to the sheriff’s office, after 58 drops of water at that location, pilots helped Sarasota County Emergency Services battle another brush fire at Myakka State Park.

The buckets Air-1 carries can hold up to 210 gallons of water at a time.

