Sarasota Co. man accused of stealing from first responders

A Sarasota County man was arrested this week, accused of stealing from first responders who were out working during Hurricane Irma.

North Port police arrested Jeffery Burger, 32, of North Port. They say he broke into his neighbor’s home as Irma was moving through and stole a weapon, TV, laptops, DVD players and more. Those neighbors work in law enforcement and fire rescue and were out dealing with Hurricane Irma.

Police say Burger was even wearing the victim’s shoes when they came over to ask him if he saw anything.

Burger was arrested on Tuesday and is charged with four felonies and a misdemeanor. Charges are enhanced because of the state of emergency.

© 2017 WTSP-TV