7 students injured in Sarasota County school bus crash

Authorities are on scene of a crash involving a Sarasota County school bus on Proctor Road and Gantt Road in Sarasota. (Photo: Sarasota Sheriff's Office via Twitter)

SARASOTA, Fla. -- There were multiple injuries following a crash involving two vehicles and a Sarasota County school bus Tuesday morning in Sarasota.

According to the Florida Highway Patrol, the bus was carrying 12 students, an aide and the driver when it was heading eastbound on Proctor Road approaching Gantt Road around 9:15 a.m.

A second vehicle attempting to turn left onto Gantt traveled into the oncoming path of the bus. The front of the car crashed into the front right side of the bus, which sent the bus into a traffic control device pole.

According to 10News reporter Isabel Mascarenas, the students aboard the bus were from Oak Park School, which is a school for special needs students.

In a press conference Tuesday morning, a Sarasota County School spokesperson said that 16 people were injured. 11 of them were transported to Sarasota Memorial Hospital.

Seven students were reported to have non-life threatening injuries. The four other victims were adults.

Eastbound lanes of Proctor Road are closed between Cattlemen Rd. and Honore Avenue as crews work to remove the school bus and the power pole.

