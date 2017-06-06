Sarasota couple adds victim's photos to Pulse Tribute Car

The Goodnoughs' car has the name of all the Pulse shooting victims on it.

SARASOTA, Fla. -- The one-year anniversary of the Pulse Nightclub shooting is days away. A Sarasota couple’s tribute to the 49 victims and 53 survivors has been given new life.

Wally and Jeannine Goodnough have added the victim’s photos to each one of the hearts with their names.

The car has the words "#OrlandoStrong" on the windshield and “Love Conquers Hate” on the back bumper.

They added the photos this year in memory of the victims one year later.

“We don’t want them to ever be forgotten," Wally Goodnough says. "They did nothing wrong. We do it out of respect and love. Even though we didn’t know anybody on the car … (it's) still out of love and respect.”

“It brings it home it helps you understand it’s not just a name…this is Amanda, this is Mercedes, this is Eddie Sotomayor … he’s why we’ve done what we’ve done where it all began,” explains Jeannine.

Eddie Sotomayor, Jr. was the first victim identified he lived in Sarasota. The Pulse Tribute Car originally had a top hat in his honor. Sotomayor was known for wearing one.

The car also has on the side his personal mantra: “Do all the good you can, to as many people as you can, as often as you can.”

© 2017 WTSP-TV