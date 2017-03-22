Jeanine and Wally Goodnough have turned their Smart car into a rolling Pulse shooting memorial.

Manatee County, FL -- Tampa Pride is this weekend, and a Sarasota couple is making sure the victims and survivors of the Pulse shooting are never forgotten.

“This car represents the 102 people. There’s 49 big hearts on the car with every name of a person who passed away and 53 smaller hearts for survivors who were shot but lived,” says Wally.

The car originally memorialized Eddie Sotomayor from Sarasota, the first Pulse victim identified. The car had a large black hop hat on the roof top.

“Eddie was a big jokester; that’s why the top hat. They called him Top Hat Eddie,” says Wally.

When the Goodnoughs took part in Orlando Pride they added the rainbow-colored hearts.

The Pulse Tribute car is appearing in Tampa’s Pride parade this weekend and a new name has been added.

“This is Chris," Wally said, pointing out one of the hearts with the name of Chris Brodman. "He was initially a survivor -- he died three months to the day of unrelated circumstances. He’s known as the Plus 1, it’s 49 Plus 1.”

Brodman’s heart appears on the hood of the car in green, his favorite color, says Wally. Below his name is a small red heart.

“He was there the night it took place. He did not get injured. He helped rescue people, helped people climb over the wall of the patio. He is a hero,” explains Jeannie.

“He was the hero of the nightclub,” adds Wally.

Next to Chris’s name is a reminder: "On June 12, 2016, between 2:02 a.m. and 5:15 a.m., 49 people were killed and 53 were injured in an act of violence at Pulse nightclub."

“These people went through hell,” says Wally.

The Goodnoughs added a quote on the driver and passenger’s door, powerful words Eddie lived by and they want to share: “Do all the good you can, to as many people as you can, as often as you can.”

Wally says, “If you can get people to go by that be a better world we live in.”

“We want his memory to live on. We don’t want him to be just a victim but a memory that live son as a hero helping others to heal,” says Jeanine .

The couple says they memorialize the victims and survivors out of respect. “We do what we do as often as we can to let people know they’re not alone try to help people heal,” she adds.

“When the Pulse Tribute Car comes down the road the Goodnoughs say the message they roll out is simple," Jeanine says, “When they see us coming see #OrlandoStrong to remember the lives killed and as they see us going … love conquers hate.”

The Goodnoughs have made several memorials at the Pulse nightclub in Orlando including a large fiberglass rainbow and a glass memorial with the names and photos of each victim.

They also donated Eddie Sotomayor's large Top Hat from the car for people to sign.

The couple plans on keeping the victims and survivors names on their car through the first anniversary of the shooting.

© 2017 WTSP-TV