A man was shot after a road rage incident Friday morning, Sarasota County deputies said.

Just after 7 a.m., a Dodge pickup truck and Suzuki SUV were both headed north on River Road and stopped at the intersection of U.S. 41. The Suzuki, occupied by two individuals, stopped behind the Dodge.

The male passenger from the Suzuki exited the vehicle, approached the driver of the Dodge and began assaulting him. The Dodge driver was armed with a gun and proceeded to shoot the aggressor.

Several witnesses corroborated the story.

The two men apparently did not know one another, and their dispute may have been the result of a road rage incident.

The individual who was shot remains in stable condition in the hospital.

The investigation is ongoing.

