Sarasota deputies reel in three guys accused in fishing gear theft

SARASOTA, Fla. -- Sarasota County investigators say three guys made off with hundreds of dollars is fishing gear, but it didn’t take long for deputies to reel them in.

The video here is from West Marine on S. Tamiami Trail in Sarasota. Video shows three guys getting out of a van and going into the store. Next thing you see, one of the three is running back to the van with an armload of rods and reels.

The driver of the van takes off, but not before the store manager got their license plate number. Shortly after, an off-duty deputy saw the van on I-17 and pulled t hem over. The deputy noticed the fishing gear in the van.

The three guys – Brian Heeter, 26; Eric Delgado, 27; and Keith Gordon, 31 – were arrested. Gordon was charged with grand theft. Heeter and Delgado were charged with principle to grand theft.

From left to right, Keith Gordon, Eric Delgado and Brian Heeter

More charges are pending.

