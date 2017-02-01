Sarasota deputies rescue elderly woman from house fire

Sarasota County Sheriff's Office deputies James Crosby, Lindsey Fischer and Michael Buehler are being recognized for saving the life of an elderly woman from a burning home on January 27. (Photo: Sarasota County Sheriff's Office)

SARASOTA COUNTY, Fla. -- Three deputies are being hailed as heroes after they pulled an 83-year-old woman from her burning home.

Sarasota County Sheriff's Office deputies James Crosby, Lindsey Fischer and Michael Buehler were the first to respond to the victim's home at 2664 24th Street in Sarasota around 10:15 p.m. on January 27.

They arrived to find the home totally engulfed in flames with the woman trapped inside. According to a SCSO statement deputies Crosby, along with an unidentified Good Samaritan broke a bathroom window so Crosby could enter the building.

Initially, the amount of heavy smoke drove Crosby out of the building, but he reentered with the help of Dep. Buehler. Meanwhile, Dep. Fischer was credited with helping clear the exit as Crosby and Buelher pulled the woman out to safety. Crosby then performed CPR on her and she was airlifted to a nearby hospital for treatment.

Dep. Crosby was also taken to the hospital as a precaution for smoke inhalation, SCSO said. The home was cleared before firefighters arrive to battle the blaze.

"Regardless of the type of call that comes in, during an emergency, we are all first responders. These deputies exhibited a true act of heroism by walking into uncertainty without a moment of hesistation" Sarasota Sheriff Tom Knight said.

(© 2017 WTSP)