Sarasota man charged in sword attack

SARASOTA, Fla. -- Police have arrested a man in connection with a stabbing on Monday in which the victim was left with serious injuries.
Sarasota Police reported that Riccardo Musto, used a sword to stab another man following a confrontation at 1127 Central Avenue around 11:30 a.m.
The victim, who was not identified, was transported to Sarasota Memorial Hospital.
Police said that Musto cooperated with officers during questioning. They charged him today with aggravated battery with a weapon.
Detectives are still investigating the incident.If you have information about this case, call SPD at 941-954-7070 or leave an anonymous tip with Crime Stoppers at 941-366-8477 or online.
