Sarasota man charged in sword attack

Riccardo Musto (Photo: Sarasota Police Department)

SARASOTA, Fla. -- Police have arrested a man in connection with a stabbing on Monday in which the victim was left with serious injuries.

Sarasota Police reported that Riccardo Musto, used a sword to stab another man following a confrontation at 1127 Central Avenue around 11:30 a.m.

Sarasota Police investigate a stabbing at 1127 Central Avenue on April 3, 2017. (Photo: Sarasota Police Department)

The victim, who was not identified, was transported to Sarasota Memorial Hospital.

Police said that Musto cooperated with officers during questioning. They charged him today with aggravated battery with a weapon.

Detectives are still investigating the incident.If you have information about this case, call SPD at 941-954-7070 or leave an anonymous tip with Crime Stoppers at 941-366-8477 or online.

