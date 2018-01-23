A shopper ltries out the new Apple iPhone 6 at the Apple Store on the first day of sales of the new phone in Germany on September 19, 2014 in Berlin, Germany. (Photo: Sean Gallup/Getty Images, 2014 Getty Images)

SARASOTA, Fla. - One law enforcement consultant is taking the phrase "if you see something, say something" to the next level - and it involves your mobile devices.

Kevin Angell's app, "See Something Send Something," launches on Monday.

“As soon as you drive into an area LEO has created a geofence…like a fence but invisible," he said. "When you drive into that area your smart devices alerts you they are dealing with an incident need information."

The screen appears as a map showing active scenes within a half-mile radius.

“All I do is click on alert, it’s a missing child," he said. "I hit details pops up gives me more information."

The free app can be used to share information with authorities regarding an active crime scene or send a tip regarding another crime. The messages are monitored by law enforcement.

“You’re completely anonymous they don’t see who you are or information about your phone," Angell said. “The goal is to increase communication with law enforcement and educate citizens.”

The Manatee Sheriff’s Office is considering using the app. Half a dozen agencies are signing up when the app goes online, Angell said.

Angell is being considered for a $150,000 grant through the Department of Homeland Security to add facial recognition to the app to help find kids listed through the National Center for Missing and Exploited Children.

