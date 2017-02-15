Sarasota officials warn of phone scam making the rounds

Scam alert (Photo: Getty Images)

SARASOTA, FLA - Another day, another scam to watch out for. This time, the Sarasota Co. Sheriff’s Office says people claiming to be law enforcement really want to rip you off.

Officials say the scammer will call people claiming to be with a law enforcement agency issuing an arrest warrant or seeking money for a civic offense.

It’s a scam that’s taken different forms. In the most recent one, calls claim to be a lieutenant or sergeant with the sheriff’s office, telling victims they have an arrest warrant for not showing up in court, paying a fine or skipping jury duty.

The scammer claims that the victim owes money and must pay immediately by cash or pre-paid debit card.

The Sarasota County Sheriff's Office and the Clerk of the Circuit Court and County Comptroller want citizens to know that employees never make requests of citizens for payment of fines over the telephone and do not request personal financial information.

Before acting on an unsolicited phone call like this regarding an arrest warrant or paying civic fines, contact the sheriff's office at 941-861-5800 to confirm any such claims and whether an arrest warrant was issued.

Variations of the arrest warrant scam have been reported since 2005 in multiple states and warnings have been issued in Sarasota County for several years.

(© 2017 WTSP)