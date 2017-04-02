Close Sarasota police ask for help finding missing man 10News Staff , WTSP 1:06 PM. EDT April 02, 2017 CONNECT TWEET PINTEREST SARASOTA, FL - Sarasota police are searching for a missing man.Kenneth Lynch, 27, was last seen Saturday around 11 a.m. near 16th and Central. He suffers from a medical condition.Call 911 if you see Lynch. © 2017 WTSP-TV CONNECT TWEET PINTEREST JOIN THE CONVERSATION To find out more about Facebook commenting please read the Conversation Guidelines and FAQs Leave a Comment TRENDING VIDEOS Zookeepers: April close to giving birth April the giraffe is an internet sensation Houston tollbooth crash Wave slams sailboat into Redondo Beach Pier Facebook friendship horror Thirsty cobra gets drink Citations for jaywalkers Good Samaritan Boat Rescue TBI: Amber Alert sighting in Oklahoma City Man gets red light ticket from 1,000 miles away More Stories Major League Baseball's 2017 season is finally here Apr. 2, 2017, 6:52 a.m. Suspect gets bitten after punching Polk County K9… Apr. 2, 2017, 8:35 a.m. Warm and pleasant Sunday on tap Jul. 6, 2016, 8:13 a.m.
