WTSP
Close

Sarasota police ask for help finding missing man

10News Staff , WTSP 1:06 PM. EDT April 02, 2017

SARASOTA, FL - Sarasota police are searching for a missing man.

Kenneth Lynch, 27, was last seen Saturday around 11 a.m. near 16th and Central. He suffers from a medical condition.

Call 911 if you see Lynch.

© 2017 WTSP-TV


JOIN THE CONVERSATION

To find out more about Facebook commenting please read the
Conversation Guidelines and FAQs

Leave a Comment
TRENDING VIDEOS
More Stories