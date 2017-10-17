2 missing Sarasota teens found safe

Update: Police report the missing teens have been found safe.

SARASOTA, Fla. -- Sarasota police are looking for two teens missing since Monday night.

Police hope you can help them find Tianna Sweeting, 15 and Dakota Harper, 13. They both reportedly left Dakota’s home in the 1700 block of 10th Street at around 8:30 a.m. to walk to Tianna’s house in the 1600 block of 10th Street.

They never arrived. However, officers say they don’t have any information that leads them to believe the girls are in trouble.

Tianna is 5'4", 131 pounds with blonde hair and blue eyes and was last seen wearing a teal hoodie and blue jeans. Dakota is 5'4", 120 pounds, blonde hair and blue eyes and was last seen wearing a burgundy hoodie with blue jeans.

If you see Tianna or Dakota, please call 911 or 941-316-1199.

