Sarasota police surprise teen dealing with tragic loss

New Year’s Eve has a special place with 16-year-old Keagan. It would have been his father’s birthday.

Keagan’s father was a motorcycle officer in Missouri who died in his sleep nearly a month ago. While Sarasota police found out Keagan was in town, they decided to do something special for him, and it was all captured on video.

Motorcycle officers spotted Keagan’s vehicle and started to circle it. Then they presented Keagan with his own Sarasota Police Department motor unit challenge coin.

In a Facebook post about it, Sarasota police told Keagan he’s always got family in Sarasota.



