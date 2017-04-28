Sarasota students in school bus crash thank first responders

The bus crash on April 11 caused minor injuries.

SARASOTA, Fla. - “Thank you.” says an Oak Park student to a Sarasota EMT as he hands her a card and flowers.

“You’re welcome,” she replies.

Oak Park principal Edwina Oliver says to the student body and their families, “Give it up for our first responders! YAY!!!”

Oak Park students thanked first responders who responded to an April 11 bus crash with flowers and a card with a simple message “Thank you for your helping hands!”

“They were really nice. I’m grateful for that,” says Anabela Burns. She was one of 12 students on the school bus when it crashed into a light pole after a car cut it off.

What does she want to say to the men and women who helped that day?

“Thank you for all that you do!” says Anabela.

“The teamwork they had together, the EMTs and law enforcement, just wonderful. That day they had kids 5 (or) 6 nonverbal (students, so they) didn’t have information who was who. (They) patiently worked through,” says Edwina Oliver, principal of Oak Park School.

“Thank you!” says Trooper Melvin Arthur to a student as he received flowers.

Arthur was first on the crash scene, he described as chaotic.

“It was pretty devastating, a lot of children upset, not knowing what’s going on. It’s a difficult job. but to see children in distress. that really gets to us.”

First responders appreciate the thanks.

It "lets us know we’re doing the right thing,” says Arthur.

But he says there’s lots of thanks to go around, starting with bus driver Dan Dunn and his wife and bus assistant Chris.

“When we hit it was like an explosion.” says Dan Dunn. “She (Chris) was bleeding, and the first thing she said was we’ve got to get kids off the bus.”

Then strangers, good Samaritans, stopped to help care and comfort each student.

Arhtur says, “I think they’re the real heroes more important the citizens stop to do the right thing help us out they’re the real heroes.”

The principal says after the accident some of the students didn’t want to get on the school bus for several days, but now that they were able to say thank you they can put this traumatic experience behind them.

They celebrated dancing with deputies, those who protected them.

The students received minor injuries and are doing well.

As for the Dunns, they'll be back behind the wheel, driving the kids on Monday.

